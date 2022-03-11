Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 225.3% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $878.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.467 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.36%.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

