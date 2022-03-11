DigitalBits (XDB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $852,309.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $266.57 million and approximately $852,309.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00252365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004534 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00570059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

