Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $231.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.25 and its 200-day moving average is $255.51. The company has a market capitalization of $578.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

