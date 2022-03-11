Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.00. 10,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

