Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $60.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,813 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

