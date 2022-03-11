Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $160,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $23,736,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 46,223 shares of company stock worth $448,597 in the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 1,354,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,649,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.