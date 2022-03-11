3,553 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,400 shares of company stock worth $3,675,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

WYNN traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.70. 68,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

