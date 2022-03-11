Lufax (NYSE:LU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Lufax updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 1,005,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,954,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $15,481,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1,592.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 568,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $2,851,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LU. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

