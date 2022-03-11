JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 3,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 341,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $521.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in JOANN by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in JOANN by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 592,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

