II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Up 3.4%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.40. Approximately 14,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,362,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,270 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

