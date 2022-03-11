Energi Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $381,540.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00187664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00026951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00371432 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,866,007 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

