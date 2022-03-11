Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,471 shares.The stock last traded at $37.24 and had previously closed at $37.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBA shares. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrias Bachoco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

