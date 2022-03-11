Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 117.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 374,901 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 67.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 4.5% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ INKA remained flat at $$9.91 on Friday. 79,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.