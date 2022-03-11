9,131 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at $6,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QCR by 237.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at about $2,139,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 1,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $856.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

