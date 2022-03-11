Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 164.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2,189.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

ISRG stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.15. 36,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

