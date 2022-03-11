Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,326.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after buying an additional 732,614 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,414,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 692,794 shares during the period.

VTIP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $52.04. 26,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

