Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $125.17

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.17 and last traded at $126.23, with a volume of 35296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.67.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.18.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $235,825,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,513,000 after acquiring an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.