Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $125.17

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $125.17 and last traded at $126.23, with a volume of 35296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.67.
A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.18.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $235,825,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,513,000 after acquiring an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
