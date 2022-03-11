ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 8.3%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.20. 7,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,115,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

