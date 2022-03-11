Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the February 13th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ZME traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Zhangmen Education has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $164.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

