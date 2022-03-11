Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 160,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,933,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ PYZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,163. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10.
