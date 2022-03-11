Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 359.77% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.44. 4,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,301. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43.
About Aeterna Zentaris
