Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 359.77% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.44. 4,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,301. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

