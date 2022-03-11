Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.
Shares of SMSI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,739. The company has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.
Several research analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday. Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.
Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.
