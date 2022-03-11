Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,739. The company has a market capitalization of $181.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday. Dawson James decreased their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.