CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 36,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

