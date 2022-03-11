Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $185,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,490 shares of company stock valued at $469,492 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $63.78. 3,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,560. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 332.04%.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.