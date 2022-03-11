CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 70 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,815,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $213.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,732. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

