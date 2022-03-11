Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

