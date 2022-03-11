Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CAO Steven Ciardiello Sells 1,557 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SSTK traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $86.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.91. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.38 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

