Albemarle (ALB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $228.00.

2/21/2022 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. It is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Albemarle also remains focused on executing its cost-reduction program. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2022. The company also remains committed to boost shareholder returns leveraging strong cash flows. The company remains committed to maintain its dividend payout. Albemarle has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, Albemarle is exposed to volume and cost pressure in its Catalysts unit. Higher raw material costs may also hurt Bromine margins. Plant start-up costs may also affect the company's margins.”

2/18/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $153.00 to $163.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $281.00 to $243.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $216.00.

2/18/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $280.00.

2/18/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $244.00.

2/10/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/26/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/11/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $323.00 to $280.00.

1/10/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $153.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.25. 17,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $141.94 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

