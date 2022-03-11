OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%.

OCX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,316. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCX shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OncoCyte by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 327,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 122,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

