Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HD opened at $317.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $266.76 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.
HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.
Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
