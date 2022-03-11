Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

