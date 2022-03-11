Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

TSLA stock traded down $22.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $815.56. 312,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $932.27 and its 200-day moving average is $928.52. The company has a market cap of $819.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.