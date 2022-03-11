Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $76.65, but opened at $74.00. Oracle shares last traded at $75.27, with a volume of 152,576 shares traded.

The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

