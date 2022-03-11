M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 409,155 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $139,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average of $158.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.