Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.680 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.50. 28,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,484. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,125 shares of company stock worth $14,252,531 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

