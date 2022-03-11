Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.400 EPS.

MYE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 2,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,287. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $650.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $434,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.