Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.400 EPS.
MYE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 2,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,287. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $650.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.50%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.
