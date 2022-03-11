NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 1,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.37. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NeuroPace by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NeuroPace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

