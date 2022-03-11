iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after buying an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,061,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,694,165 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.