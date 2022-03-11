CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $23.96 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.43. The stock had a trading volume of 637,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.90 and its 200-day moving average is $311.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

