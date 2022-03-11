Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SNSE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.83. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,112. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

In other news, Director James Peyer bought 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

