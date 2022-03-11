YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 121 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 42,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $211.79 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average of $203.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

