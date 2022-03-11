Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Shares of DSEY opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

