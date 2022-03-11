NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 581.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,147,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $487,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $378,606,000 after acquiring an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $252,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.74. 15,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

