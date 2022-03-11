160 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 149,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $185.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average of $166.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

