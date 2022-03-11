Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $65.83. 13,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,431. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.