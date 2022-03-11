CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 126,228 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,022. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.