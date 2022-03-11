Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,017,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,378 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 273,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.