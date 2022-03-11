Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Up 432.3% in February

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 432.3% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RAIFY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.78.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

