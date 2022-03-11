Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68. 21,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,894,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $695.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Get Canaan alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 1,225.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 362,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.