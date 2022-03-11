BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 4.5% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.18 and last traded at $143.51. 4,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,178,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

